Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 292 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 57.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $67.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.76, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of -0.21. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.55 and a fifty-two week high of $127.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.32.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $210,140.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,452,089 over the last three months. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

