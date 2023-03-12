Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $4,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,225,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,500,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $634,062,000 after acquiring an additional 522,086 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $70.34 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $78.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.68 and its 200-day moving average is $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

