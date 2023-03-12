Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

PulteGroup stock opened at $53.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $60.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Stories

