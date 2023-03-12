Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.70.

SJM opened at $147.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.16. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.21.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,945,151.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,417,471.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

