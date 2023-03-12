Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 142,823 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142,823 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE:NLY opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.88.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 62.09% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, and Mortgage Servicing Rights. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.