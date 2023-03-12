Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 443 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,818 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Illumina worth $17,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Illumina by 97.6% in the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Illumina by 50.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Illumina by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Down 4.2 %

ILMN stock opened at $194.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $371.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Illumina from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illumina from $300.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $105,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,098,053.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,837. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.