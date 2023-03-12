Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $16,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 120.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP opened at $301.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.33, for a total value of $4,079,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.