Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 252,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of onsemi worth $15,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in onsemi in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in onsemi in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of onsemi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at onsemi

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

onsemi Stock Down 3.7 %

ON stock opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.00. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $87.55.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. onsemi had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that onsemi will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ON shares. Raymond James downgraded onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of onsemi from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of onsemi from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on onsemi from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

