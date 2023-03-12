Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,167 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Tractor Supply by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,316,000 after purchasing an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $46,564,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after purchasing an additional 234,433 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,664,000 after purchasing an additional 223,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $227.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.39.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total value of $2,316,724.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total transaction of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 10,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $2,316,724.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,913.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.82.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

