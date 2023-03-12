Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,629 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Prudential Financial worth $17,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 18,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Prudential Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 68,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,898,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 13.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 68,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 204.1% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 132,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89,050 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE PRU opened at $88.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.25 and a 200-day moving average of $99.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.46 and a 1-year high of $122.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.41.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently -126.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,767,734 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.