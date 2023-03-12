Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 1,882 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baxter International by 320.0% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its position in Baxter International by 3.2% during the third quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 12,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 52.9% in the third quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 185.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 102,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Baxter International news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 3,813 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $154,426.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,725 shares in the company, valued at $677,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.95 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.80.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -24.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.14.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

