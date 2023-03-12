Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of ResMed worth $16,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.17.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $218.33 and a 200 day moving average of $219.79. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.40 and a 12 month high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.22 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 4,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,129,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Drexler sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $134,588.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,119 shares of company stock worth $6,338,477. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

