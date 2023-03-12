Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.32 Million Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Block were worth $17,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,857,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,425 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Block by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 16,450,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,222 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Block by 5.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,702,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,667,000 after buying an additional 686,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,357,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,605,000 after buying an additional 94,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Block by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,637,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,915,000 after buying an additional 426,204 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $1,830,447.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,485.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,823 shares of company stock valued at $18,039,979. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, November 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Block from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.27.

NYSE:SQ opened at $71.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.75 and a beta of 2.35.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

