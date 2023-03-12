Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.59 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after acquiring an additional 674,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
