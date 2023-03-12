Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $17.59 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $17,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,750,000 after purchasing an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 384.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 850,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,321,000 after acquiring an additional 674,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Westpark Capital raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.78.

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $119.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.31. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

