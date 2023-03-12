Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $15,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,379,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,804,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 8.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after acquiring an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,220,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,467,000 after purchasing an additional 81,645 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 82.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST opened at $51.52 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $60.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.83 and a 200-day moving average of $49.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.14.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

