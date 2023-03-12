Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 3,650 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ameren were worth $15,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameren in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $254,124.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $254,124.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,681,398.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,509 shares of company stock worth $9,315,742 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Price Performance

AEE opened at $81.05 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim lowered shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.90.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Further Reading

