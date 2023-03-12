Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 60,997 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,237,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,997 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $14,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 77.33%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.36.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.