Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 7,052 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,778 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,052 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in HP in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in HP by 665.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $510,869.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,287.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shumeet Banerji sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $510,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,049 shares of company stock worth $2,616,329. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

HPQ opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.12. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

