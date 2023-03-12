Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 812 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $15,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in M&T Bank by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 60.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of MTB opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.83. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $124.47 and a twelve month high of $193.42.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.18.

About M&T Bank

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Stories

