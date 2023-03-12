Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,310,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PEG opened at $56.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.43. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

