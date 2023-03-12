Putnam Investments LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 13.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 788.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Price Performance

VBTX opened at $22.26 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $41.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.92.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.13). Veritex had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Veritex’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 29.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Veritex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Veritex from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Veritex to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 3,652 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.36 per share, with a total value of $99,918.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,822 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.