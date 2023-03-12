Putnam Investments LLC Invests $2.97 Million in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 184.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.3% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 161,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the period. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,433.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,510.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,374.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,540.69, for a total value of $730,287.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,769.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.