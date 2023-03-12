Putnam Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 105,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,030,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Autohome by 21.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,234,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $93,026,000 after purchasing an additional 574,774 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 6.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,591,493 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,531,000 after acquiring an additional 160,907 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,026,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $30.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.18. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05.

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 25.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. Autohome’s payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

