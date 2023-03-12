Putnam Investments LLC Sells 706 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,872,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,366,701,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after acquiring an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,158,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 795,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,648,000 after acquiring an additional 443,857 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $478.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $447.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $402.71. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.54, for a total transaction of $6,754,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 205,334 shares in the company, valued at $106,679,226.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total value of $1,906,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

