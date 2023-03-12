Putnam Investments LLC Takes $2.94 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,052,000 after acquiring an additional 282,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 114.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 497,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 265,774 shares in the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.8% in the third quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 21.2% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,157,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 202,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 29.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 738,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,857,000 after purchasing an additional 169,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Sealed Air Trading Down 4.0 %

Sealed Air stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 254.05% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.95%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

