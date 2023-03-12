Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,683.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 189,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,584,000 after buying an additional 182,265 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 151.0% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 57,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

Camden Property Trust stock opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $105.78 and a fifty-two week high of $175.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.14.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,375.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CPT. UBS Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.62.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

See Also

