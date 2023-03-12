Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.69) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

MRNS opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a market cap of $236.59 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 718.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 15,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

