Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.
Alaunos Therapeutics Stock Down 13.5 %
Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01.
Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.
