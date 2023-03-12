Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Alaunos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $122.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 0.16. Alaunos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 16,185,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after buying an additional 1,543,039 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Alaunos Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,720,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alaunos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,231,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 268.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,178,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alaunos Therapeutics by 152.8% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,730,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. 34.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company and clinical-stage oncology-focused cell therapy company, which engages in the development of adoptive TCR engineered T-cell therapies, or TCR-T, designed to treat multiple solid tumor types in large cancer patient populations with unmet clinical needs.

