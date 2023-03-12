Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Decreased by Oppenheimer

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($4.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($2.10). The consensus estimate for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.87) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($2.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($11.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($11.34) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($11.92) EPS.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

CRBP opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.76. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 469,669 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 448,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.