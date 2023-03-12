Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now expects that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.17) EPS.

DAWN has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of DAWN opened at $17.95 on Friday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.44 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of -1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $516,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,230,055.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 163.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,826,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232,055 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5,969.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,894,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863,325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 469.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,041,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,955 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,512,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

