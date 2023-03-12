Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a report issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Joseph lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.10.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$28.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.43. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$18.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.38.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

