Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.53). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.69) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

SRRK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of SRRK opened at $9.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $474.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.99. Scholar Rock has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scholar Rock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Scholar Rock

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus purchased 48,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $455,061.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,029,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240,980.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling.

Featured Articles

