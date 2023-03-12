Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 7th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SM. Cowen cut shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.08.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SM opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. SM Energy had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 677.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 99.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 893 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,911,777.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.35%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

