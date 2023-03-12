Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) Issued By National Bank Financial

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Ag Growth International in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ag Growth International’s current full-year earnings is $4.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$66.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$70.75.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International Announces Dividend

TSE:AFN opened at C$61.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$42.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6,190.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$28.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6,000.00%.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

