Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.74 and last traded at $27.34. 329,104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 416,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.77.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average of $31.19.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at $16,182,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Q2 news, EVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 8,711 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $279,274.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,557.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,747 shares of company stock worth $2,920,707 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 370.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

