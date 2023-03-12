Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Campbell Soup Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Campbell Soup’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

CPB opened at $52.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $41.74 and a 12 month high of $57.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

