Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,166 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alteryx by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $76.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Alteryx news, Director Eileen Schloss sold 4,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $294,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,715 shares in the company, valued at $439,631.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AYX shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alteryx from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush began coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Alteryx from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.54.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.