Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $496,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of LivePerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.
LivePerson Trading Down 7.1 %
NASDAQ LPSN opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.