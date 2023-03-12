Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $496,000 in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of LivePerson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 665.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $26.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

