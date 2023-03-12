Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $522,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.4% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 52,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the second quarter worth $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.05. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.34.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $353.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

In other H&E Equipment Services news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other H&E Equipment Services news, COO John Mcdowell Engquist sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $835,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,727,593.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $543,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,388,075.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on H&E Equipment Services from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services which focused on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment rents construction and industrial equipment.

