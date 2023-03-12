Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,156,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.43% of Quest Diagnostics worth $1,736,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 50.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,692,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,783,000 after acquiring an additional 567,417 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 22.6% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 63.9% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total value of $200,109.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,577,604.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DGX opened at $134.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quest Diagnostics Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

