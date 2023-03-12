Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 7.6% After Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares fell 7.6% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $6.91 and last traded at $6.93. 109,903 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 881,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Specifically, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $574,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 963,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,806,674.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $1,062,345.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,935,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,514,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 70,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $574,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 963,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,674.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 581,017 shares of company stock worth $4,440,853 and sold 221,571 shares worth $1,799,332. 22.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of -0.33.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.16). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 601.05% and a negative return on equity of 53.07%. The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.68 million. Research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $59,005,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,703,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,820,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,555,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,473,000 after buying an additional 2,430,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,767,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,921,000 after buying an additional 1,525,258 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

