Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) – Pi Financial issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Pi Financial analyst J. Stevens anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.28) for the year. Pi Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lithium Americas’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Lithium Americas’ FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.67.

Shares of TSE:LAC opened at C$28.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.60. Lithium Americas has a 52 week low of C$23.80 and a 52 week high of C$50.42. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$30.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$33.02.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

