Research Analysts Offer Predictions for MacroGenics, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for MacroGenics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for MacroGenics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.26. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.97.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,729,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,332,182.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,628,000 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in MacroGenics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 195.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 187,724 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $329,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

