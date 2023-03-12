Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viridian Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.87) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Viridian Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.33) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,329.23% and a negative return on equity of 108.29%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRDN. Wedbush lifted their target price on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Cowen initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.10.

NASDAQ VRDN opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $808.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.35 and a current ratio of 17.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. Viridian Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viridian Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Viridian Therapeutics by 64.6% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,696,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,731 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,510,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,985,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 159.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after buying an additional 723,484 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total value of $871,256.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Viridian Therapeutics news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 29,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $871,256.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Violin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $1,840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 430,905 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 181,344 shares of company stock worth $6,216,752. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.