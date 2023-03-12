Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $13.33 and last traded at $13.44, with a volume of 287980 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.75.

Specifically, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total value of $148,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,557 shares in the company, valued at $765,575.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $99,908.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Trading Down 4.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.15 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 146.35%.

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 148.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 236.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.