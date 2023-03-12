RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACU – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,674 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,764,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,511,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in RF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,758,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in RF Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,256,000.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

RF Acquisition stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. RF Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

