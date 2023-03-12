RF Industries (RFIL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. RF Industries has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. RF Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect RF Industries to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RF Industries stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $48.40 million, a P/E ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.01. RF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.37.

RFIL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of RF Industries from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RF Industries stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned about 1.27% of RF Industries worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RF Industries Ltd. engages in the manufacture and market of interconnect products and systems. It operates through the RF Connector and Cable Assembly (RF Connector), and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly (Custom Cabling) segments. The RF Connector segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes a broad range of connector and cable products, including coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors, used in telecommunications, information technology, original equipment manufacturers markets, and other end markets.

