RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,886.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,886 ($22.68) and last traded at GBX 1,907 ($22.93), with a volume of 49433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,938 ($23.30).

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.43 and a beta of 0.42.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,024.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RIT Capital Partners

About RIT Capital Partners

In other RIT Capital Partners news, insider Philippe Costeletos bought 20,860 shares of RIT Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,005 ($24.11) per share, for a total transaction of £418,243 ($502,937.71). Also, insider Vikas Karlekar acquired 993 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,002 ($24.07) per share, with a total value of £19,879.86 ($23,905.56). Corporate insiders own 26.69% of the company's stock.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

