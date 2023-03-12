RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1,886.00

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,886 ($22.68) and last traded at GBX 1,907 ($22.93), with a volume of 49433 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,938 ($23.30).
RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 2.5 %
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -509.43 and a beta of 0.42.
RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a GBX 19 ($0.23) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,024.26%.
Insider Buying and Selling at RIT Capital Partners
About RIT Capital Partners
RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).
