Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,724,000 after purchasing an additional 159,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,887 shares of company stock worth $2,602,476 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $420.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $433.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.93. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

