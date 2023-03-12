Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €103.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €103.00 ($109.57) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BMW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($122.34) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($90.43) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($120.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($95.74) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €98.33 ($104.61) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €67.58 ($71.89) and a one year high of €102.02 ($108.53).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

